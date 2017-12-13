So you are not the only one. A huge majority of internet-savvy Indians, it is now proven, were stumped by the Goods and Services Tax, catapulting “What is GST” to the top under the “What is” search category. It was followed by “What is bitcoin”. Google Trends on Wednesday released the compilation of the top trends for 2017 based on searches that showed how often a particular term is entered relative to the total search volume. Under the “How to” category, the most searched item was “How to link Aadhaar and PAN”. A leading search in the same category was “How to book Jio phone”. Bahubali 2 and Indian Premier League led the searches overall.
'Search' says it all
A leading search in the same category was 'How to book Jio phone'. Bahubali 2 and Indian Premier League led the searches overall
Business Standard Last Updated at December 13, 2017 22:41 IST
http://mybs.in/2Ub8Eqw
