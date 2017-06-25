Sebi on the backfoot on the LTCG scam?

Last Monday, June 19, a courtroom at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in Mumbai was witness to a constellation of top senior counsel. There was Iqbal Chagla and Janak Dwarkadas, two of the topmost counsel in Mumbai. Another top lawyer Rafique Dada, supported by senior counsel Vikram Nankani and Mustafa Doctor, was appearing for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). More than 60 matters relating to long-term capital gains (LTCG) were listed on that day. The hearing lasted over six hours. What they were arguing over was price manipulation to book long-term capital gains ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?