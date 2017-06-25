TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Extend fixed tenure for secretaries
Business Standard

Sebi on the backfoot on the LTCG scam?

Sebi will find it hard to explain why it has acted against 12 entities and not against 43 others

Debashis Basu 

Debashis Basu Last Monday, June 19, a courtroom at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in Mumbai was witness to a constellation of top senior counsel. There was Iqbal Chagla and Janak Dwarkadas, two of the topmost counsel in Mumbai. Another top lawyer Rafique Dada, supported by senior counsel Vikram Nankani and Mustafa Doctor, was appearing for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). More than 60 matters relating to long-term capital gains (LTCG) were listed on that day. The hearing lasted over six hours. What they were arguing over was price manipulation to book long-term capital gains ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sebi on the backfoot on the LTCG scam?

Sebi will find it hard to explain why it has acted against 12 entities and not against 43 others

Sebi will find it hard to explain why it has acted against 12 entities and not against 43 others Last Monday, June 19, a courtroom at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in Mumbai was witness to a constellation of top senior counsel. There was Iqbal Chagla and Janak Dwarkadas, two of the topmost counsel in Mumbai. Another top lawyer Rafique Dada, supported by senior counsel Vikram Nankani and Mustafa Doctor, was appearing for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). More than 60 matters relating to long-term capital gains (LTCG) were listed on that day. The hearing lasted over six hours. What they were arguing over was price manipulation to book long-term capital gains ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Sebi on the backfoot on the LTCG scam?

Sebi will find it hard to explain why it has acted against 12 entities and not against 43 others

Last Monday, June 19, a courtroom at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in Mumbai was witness to a constellation of top senior counsel. There was Iqbal Chagla and Janak Dwarkadas, two of the topmost counsel in Mumbai. Another top lawyer Rafique Dada, supported by senior counsel Vikram Nankani and Mustafa Doctor, was appearing for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). More than 60 matters relating to long-term capital gains (LTCG) were listed on that day. The hearing lasted over six hours. What they were arguing over was price manipulation to book long-term capital gains ...

image
Business Standard
177 22