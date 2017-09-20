Sebi on the right path over control of companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced that it would refrain from amending the Takeover Regulations to specify situations in which it would rule that there is no change of control over a listed company. This is a right step for a variety of reasons. When one acquires control over the management and policy decisions of a listed company, an offer to buy shares from other shareholders is mandatory. Likewise, acquisition of shares with voting rights of 25 per cent or more mandatorily triggers an open offer. Typically, acquisition of control occurs ...