Security check

On Friday, the (Marxist) headquarters at AKG Bhavan in New Delhi had unlikely visitors in Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. The two were there to meet chief Sitaram Yechury as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) outreach for the presidential poll. The two ministers visited the office that is now heavily barricaded and has increased security after Delhi Police, which comes under Singh’s ministry, beefed it up subsequent to two Hindu Sena activists trying to attack Yechury earlier this month.

Yechury had then pointed the finger at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological parent, to be behind the attack. The leader who received the home minister reminded him of the reason for the increased security.