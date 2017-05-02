Security net

Offices of most political parties have an open-door policy. Anybody can walk into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at 11, Ashoka Road, after a cursory check by Delhi Police personnel in plainclothes. There are also private security guards, who might stop or restrict the entry of people to where party chief Amit Shah sits. Parties such as the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Janata Dal-United do not even have police personnel or private security guards; people can walk right into the office of the party chief. But the Congress remains different. There are security guards who would check the identification of visitors and ask them the reason for visiting the party’s 24, Akbar Road, headquarters. There is also a reception office that scans visitors, and decides if they should be allowed to meet any of the leaders. In contrast, BJP chief Shah meets workers at least once a week, while CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury can even be seen sharing a cup of tea or cigarette with party workers.