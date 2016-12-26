Market regulator Sebi had invited the heads of securities markets from some neighbouring countries for an event organised to mark the inauguration of an educational campus spread across 70 acres at Patalganga on the outskirts of Mumbai. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as chief guest, the security preparedness was extraordinary. Vehicles were not allowed inside the building gates — there were golf carts to ferry guests from the building entrance to the auditorium only after their invitation and identity cards had been checked thoroughly. Not everyone was happy though. The high level of security left a guest from a neighbouring country fuming as the security officer took inordinately long to check his and his wife’s passports. Also, since there weren’t enough carts, some VIPs had to walk the entire distance from the entrance to the event hall.
Security woes
Vehicles were not allowed inside the building gates
Business Standard December 26, 2016 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
