Seedy growth

Unrestrained cultivation of unapproved strains of genetically modified (GM) cotton in several states is a matter of grave concern. Surprisingly, this development has been ignored both by government agencies as well as environmental vigilantes. Going by market reckoning, more than 3.5 million packets of illegitimate seeds of GM cotton were sold in the current season alone. Indications are that such seeds had been in circulation last year and, perhaps, even earlier, but little was done to check their multiplication, trade or cultivation. Nearly one million cotton growers may already be using ...