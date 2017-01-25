Will Finance Minister Arun Jaitley cut tax rates in Budget 2017? That’s probably the question uppermost on most people’s minds. Former Indian cricketer and avid Twitter user Virender Sehwag either has an answer to that question or he has found a clever way to promote his YouTube channel. On Wednesday he tweeted: “On 1st Feb, Budget will be presented. Want to know how to avoid paying taxes? Subscribe to my channel for #ViruKeFunde.” He also added the link to a video on his channel. The interest among the Twitterati was easy to gauge: Within half an hour of Sehwag’s post, hundreds of users engaged with him on the microblogging site.
Sehwag's strategy for promotion
He has found a clever way to promote his YouTube channel
Business Standard January 25, 2017 Last Updated at 22:32 IST
