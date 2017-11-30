Self-reliance in urea?

In his latest Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi counseled farmers to shun excessive use of urea. This plea is in sync with the government’s plan for achieving self-sufficiency in this most consumed and heavily import-dependent fertiliser by curbing its superfluous consumption and boosting domestic production.

Self-sustenance in urea seemed out of reach till recently as fresh investment in this sector had virtually dried up due to flawed official policies and inordinate delays in subsidy reimbursement to the industry. But a series of reforms-oriented steps taken in ...