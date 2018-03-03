Sensation sells: Indian media under fire over coverage of Sridevi's death

Over the past week, reams have been written on the conduct of the India electronic media in the wake of the sudden death of actress Sridevi in a Dubai hotel. Commentators have shredded the hyper-sensationalist way in which television channels covered the news.

On social media, too, the deplorable journalism and click-bait hashtags such as #SrideviDeathMystery were slammed with counter hashtags like #NewsKiMaut (death of news). This, despite the fact that social media itself frothed with wild theories and wilder innuendoes regarding the circumstances of the beloved star’s ...