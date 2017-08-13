Sense and sensibility at CBFC?

The appointment of adman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi as Central Board of Film Certification chief replacing Pahlaj Nihalani was hailed as the ushering in of “achhe din” in Indian cinema by Twitter users. One Manish Sharma said, “Sacking Pahlaj Nihalani just before Independence Day is no less than being free.” Another user appreciated how “the Pahlaj Nihalani scene was censored by the censor board”. Yet another hoped for a total “system overhaul” after “uncool was replaced with cool”. Brand consultant Harish Bijoor welcomed the move saying “sense and sensibility will finally prevail at CBFC India”.