Sentiment and Sensex: A surprisingly divergent trend

The BSE-CMIE-UMich Consumer Sentiment Index declined by 3.9 per cent during the week ended January 15. This was on top of a 7.3 per cent fall that the sentiment suffered in the preceding week. The cumulative fall in consumer sentiment during the first fortnight of 2017 was thus nearly 11 per cent. This is a substantial fall for a 15-day period. In fact, it is the steepest fall for any fortnight since the index was launched last January. Sentiment seems to be falling down at a steeper gradient than its initial ascent since demonetisation. What is striking about last ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?