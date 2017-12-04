JUST IN
Separating personal and professional

The wedding of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s son saw two sworn enemies sitting side by side and exchanging pleasantries. Former state chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Union minister Giriraj Singh sat together for over an hour, cracked jokes and stressed that politics and personal lives were different. Singh said he had attended the wedding of Yadav’s daughter and keeps bumping into him at various functions. Yadav said Giriraj had a habit of issuing controversial statements but he never implemented them. “By and large, Giriraj is a good human being,” Yadav reiterated. Singh added, “Till the time I am in politics, I will keep on making such comments.”
First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 22:38 IST

