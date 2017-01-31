Sequencing matters

Delivering the Fifth C D Deshmukh Memorial Lecture last week, Vijay Kelkar, veteran policy thinker and the current president of the Indian Statistical Institute, underscored some valuable principles of policymaking that the Union government would do well to incorporate at a crucial time in India’s growth story. There were two standout points he made. One, he talked about the importance of understanding “sequencing” in policymaking. When ushering in a group of inter-related reforms, it is important for the government to pay attention to not just the economic considerations ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?