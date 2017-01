The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has pulled out of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Goa ahead of Assembly polls in the state. Although the announcement was expected, as Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had sacked both MGP ministers in his Cabinet in December, it is still a setback for the BJP. The MGP said it would contest 22 of the total 40 seats. It has mooted an alliance with Goa Suraksha Manch, headed by Subhash Velingkar, a member of the breakaway Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh group.