Setting the right example

The verdict sets the right example and will repose citizens' faith in the judiciary

With reference to the report, “Death for four in Nirbhaya case”, it is a historic verdict by the Supreme Court. The entire country was united over the case, as the media covered it extensively.



With this judgement the victim’s parents can take some comfort after nearly five years of ordeal. The verdict sets the right example and will repose citizens’ faith in the judiciary.



Although the juvenile involved in the case got away with minimal punishment, it led to the amendment of the juvenile justice law. Juveniles involved in such heinous crimes will now get the same punishment as adults. Also, it is time that the Rs 1,000 crore Nirbhaya fund gets utilised effectively for the safety of women.



One thing that should be kept in mind is that the execution of the guilty in this case will likely not take place immediately as there is a queue. There have been only two out-of-turn executions in the recent past — of Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru. It remains to be seen whether the four convicts in this case are executed soon or according to their turn.



Bal Govind Noida



