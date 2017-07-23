Seven years of talks

As talks over consolidation of (PSU) gather pace, a former banker narrated his experience back in 2010. A few days after taking charge of a bank, he got a call from the Department of Financial Services, seeking his views on the merger of certain with the one he was heading. The department wanted to know the pros and cons of such a move and he had to give his feedback in 30 minutes flat. On his way to the office at in New Delhi, officials from his bank gave him all the details on an Excel sheet, which he passed on to the department officials. Seven years on, talks are still on, he pointed out.