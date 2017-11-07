Sex, lies and corruption in media

Ever since the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal came to light, there is the usual “but what about Bollywood” clamour. Sure, there are instances of sexual harassment in the film business, just like there are in corporate India. And the systems to tackle these look as fragile or as strong as they are elsewhere. In the last decade or so I know of at least two major harassment cases in one of India’s largest broadcast firms. Its Internal Complaints Committee followed them up aggressively (egged on by the respective CEOs at different ...