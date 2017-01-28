Shameful attempts to lessen enthusiasm of the inauguration

The President is committed to unifying our country, and that was the focus of his inaugural address

Good evening. Thank you guys for coming. I know our first official press briefing is going to be on Monday, but I wanted to give you a few updates on the President’s activities. But before I get to the news of the day, I think I’d like to discuss a little bit of the coverage of the last 24 hours. Yesterday, at a time when our nation and the world was watching the peaceful transition of power and, as the President said, the transition and the balance of power from Washington to the citizens of the United States, some members of the media were engaged in deliberately ...

Sean Spicer