Shankar Acharya: Speculations for 2017 in an uncertain world

Predictions and forecasts are inherently uncertain and subject to gross errors. 2017 is fraught with abnormally high uncertainty because of two recent major events, both of which occurred on November 8, 2016. At the global level, it was the unlikely election of the mercurial Donald Trump as President of the United States, the world’s largest national economy and the strongest (by far) military power. In India, it was the unprecedented, economic experiment of 86 per cent demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before turning to specific speculations, it is reasonable ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?