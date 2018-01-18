Sharpen your focus: Letter to BS on protecting farmers against low prices

With reference to “Protecting farmers against low prices” (January 16). The article informs us that the non-price factors and technology are not as effective for Indian farmers as they should be. These are the very factors in which the government has a direct responsibility via the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and rural infrastructure development. The failure of the government in this avenue is a serious subject for discussion.

When it comes to price support also the government has not been that effective except perhaps for wheat and paddy which account only 10 per cent of the production. I wonder why the government does not focus just on research and infrastructure development and tell the public and Parliament that price support for a large number of crops is not possible?

The government can further announce that only in case of an emergency some fiscal support will be given to farmers. Such an approach will help in not creating false expectations from the Centre.

Chandrashekhar G Ranade Washington DC

