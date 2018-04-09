Shed this mind-conditioning

Amitabh Bachchan (in an advertisement) orders hot tea and hot snacks when his visiting friends tell him that it is hot outside and they need something to cool down. Why? Because his air conditioner (AC) will freeze the room and people will want to drink hot stuff to stay warm. This is the problem of ‘wow’ temperature that we undoubtedly suffer from.

It’s not about comfort. It’s about status or something else. This, when it is well-known that it is our cooling (and heating) machine that is the key energy guzzler of our times. So, managing our cooling and heating ...