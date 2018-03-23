Sheep that start to count when the establishment enslaves the intellect

There was a terrific cartoon in The New Yorker some years ago: A line of people marches towards a spot marked ‘Life Goals’, but just before reaching it, each of them falls, turn by fatalistic turn, into a bottomless pit labelled ‘Facebook’.

The thing we fondly call FB has come a long way from the cute baby dimples it had in 2006, though even then it was slyly sending out signup invitations to the contacts of signed-up users without their knowledge. It quickly became a worldwide addiction in its benign Dr Jekyll avatar—nurturing social ties, indulging our ...