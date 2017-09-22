Shekhar Gupta: Anyone here has been raped and likes sex?

Why did a young woman go to watch a late-night movie with her boyfriend, wearing tight jeans and T-shirt? Does it not suggest a promiscuous relationship? Why did she not keep her parents and college informed, particularly when her daddy isn’t rich enough to give her the safety of a chauffeur-driven car? And why were she and her boyfriend hanging around a lonely Delhi road at night, and why did they cadge a ride in an empty bus on an irregular run with six lumpen, hormone-laden young men in it? What kind of reckless, adventurous, and irresponsible behaviour was ...