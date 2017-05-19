Shekhar Gupta: Buried, cremated, reborn

Nehruvian secularism gave minorities many privileges. Modi's BJP has redefined it using Triple Talaq

Today's intellectual and philosophical polarisation (I have carefully excluded "political,) over the ongoing campaign to abolish triple talaq for Muslim women is a more complex story than the Supreme Court hearings or the usual TV "debates" would suggest. The starkest example of how complex it is, is the fact that all mainstream political parties have stayed aloof from this polarisation. They are all on one side. Some, like BJP, with gung-ho enthusiasm over a cause for social reform, end of seven decades of "appeasement”, others with understated ...

