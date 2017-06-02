Shekhar Gupta: Conflicts behind conflicts in cricket

Judicial activism in cricket has bared open conflicts in serious areas such as financial markets

Judicial activism in cricket has bared open conflicts in serious areas such as financial markets

Why does the honourable Supreme Court’s very well-intended endeavour to reform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now have Indian cricket look like a patient that a surgeon cut open but isn’t sure how to stitch it back? Why is the Indian cricket team, to begin its defence of the ICC Champions Trophy in England with a crunch match against Pakistan on Sunday, answering questions from BCCI representatives about why it hates its coach rather than focus on the game? Why is Indian cricket — the playing element, mind you, not the officialdom — ...

Shekhar Gupta