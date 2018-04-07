Shekhar Gupta: Cracks in the Hindu consensus

The Muslims are just about 15 per cent of the Indian electorate. They don’t vote for the BJP. Even in post-1989 politics, when the Congress lost its heartland vote bank, the Muslims joined the Yadavs, the most dominant among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and occasionally Mayawati’s Dalits to keep the BJP out.

Frustrated by the arithmetic, BJP leaders would often say that the Muslims have a veto on who will rule India. Narendra Modi changed that in 2014. He junked all symbolisms of political correctness and hypocrisies. If the Muslims insist on not voting for us, let ...