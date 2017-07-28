Shekhar Gupta: Hamara desh badal gaya hai

There is no better pointer of the short-termism of our public debate than the fact that it is confined to the presumption that Nitish Kumar and his party's mass defection from one political grouping to its ideological opposite means Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have sealed the 2019. To argue the opposite, you will either have to be recklessly brave or drinking some dangerous moonshine sold illegally in Bihar. The real implication of this shift will last way beyond 2019. It is how it signals a change in Indian politics and society, in short, public opinion. It also means the ...