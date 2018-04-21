Shekhar Gupta: Judge thyself too, Your Lordships

Basu Bhattacharya’s 1971 film Anubhav, the first in his trilogy on marital discord, features Sanjeev Kumar as a workaholic editor and Tanuja as his lonely wife. After all is dusted and done through two-and-a-half intense hours, with Dinesh Thakur completing the triangle of tension, comes a dramatic final exchange between the couple. “You write editorials each day for everybody else’s problems.

Will you write one for ours too?” Tanuja (ok, millennial, Kajol’s mom) asks Sanjeev Kumar. Picture your eminent Supreme Court judges in a similar situation. ...