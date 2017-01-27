Shekhar Gupta: Of the Tweeple, by the Tweeple, for the Tweeple

Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen social media show its real powers. It created most significant global headlines as Presidents Donald Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto of US and Mexico, respectively, confabulated on Twitter and started destroying the most successful trade agreement in human history (NAFTA, North American Free Trade Agreement). History was made, and unmade, by leaders of the world’s most powerful nation, and its most populous neighbour, in just 280 characters, over the question of who will pay the costs for America’s $15 billion wall. Closer, check Tamil ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?