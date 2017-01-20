Shekhar Gupta: One belt, one road to world leadership

China's superpower goals are known. India must move on from its 1962 mindset & respond strategically

In the best of times, the World Economic Forum's mission statement: committed to improving the state of the world, would be an optimistic mouthful. These, as another winter meeting concludes in Davos, are not the best of times, and definitely not for an institution which is seen as a great engine of globalisation, both by those who adore, or detest it. Globalisation is under attack around the world, not by the usual suspects, the Left and Left-leaning activists, but by the great, mostly rich and powerful populists elected in the great democracies. It is important, therefore, to ...

Shekhar Gupta