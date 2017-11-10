Shekhar Gupta: Politics, with a dollop of Even-Oddium Sulphate

We used to have a hirsute Lhasa terrier called Teddy. It never had to look for food, hunt, or harm anyone or anything except books on lower shelves, until the evening he noticed a mouse stray into the kitchen. He chased it, the panicky mouse got trapped behind the cooking gas cylinder. The dog caught it briefly, its first prey. He let go in panic and, we believe, some embarrassment. But it endured with our family, first as a ploy and then as a story — ploy to entertain our guests: Just shout “chooha” and the hunter would go charging, straight behind the gas ...