Shekhar Gupta: Read my tears, read my lips

Which is the defining political image of the year? We have choices: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashing the ‘V’ sign after the Gujarat results; Rahul Gandhi in a Gandhi cap unfurling the Congress flag; a new Dalit President; a triumphant Amarinder Singh; Kejriwal blaming EVMs; Yogi Adityanath, the BJP’s rising star, breaking the Noida superstition to be there for the Metro’s inauguration. If you like complexities, you can choose Nitish Kumar at Vijay Rupani’s swearing-in with other BJP and NDA chief ministers.

It was in this decade that he ...