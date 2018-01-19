When the Pentagon Papers inspired a news break collaboration in India

Besides politics, this is a week marked by talk of The Post, the film about how The Washington Post and its great Editor-Publisher (as Americans call the newspaper proprietor) duo of Benjamin Bradlee and Katharine Graham made history, and set new standards in courageous journalism. The story has been told many times before, in books (both Graham and Bradlee have written stellar autobiographies, and then, indeed, All The President’s Men).

You can never have enough of hearing, reading and seeing it. Watergate and the Pentagon Papers remain the gold standard globally for ...