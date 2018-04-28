Shekhar Gupta: Time to strike the gavel

Is there a metaphor for the perilous juncture to which events and actions have brought India’s judiciary? How severe is the crisis India’s top judges face? Judges are arguing among themselves, popular confidence in the institution is frayed, and the executive is poised to bury the hatchet: In its back.

If that sounds a bit dramatic, let me explain. Where does a poor citizen go, if not to the courts, when she is denied her rights by the government? What happens to her confidence when she sees the highest court needing protection by the same government? Just this week ...