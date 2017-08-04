Shekhar Gupta: When you cry havoc, but leash the dogs of war

Let me first get a disclosure out of the way, and also apply for anticipatory bail. Anybody who knows me and my family knows the living beings we love and adore most of all are cats and dogs. It follows that many of the life's lessons and stories also feature these wonderful family members. These also colour my political writing often, just like similes from the game of cricket. For utmost clarity: This long preamble is to say, please nobody misunderstand why I drag our first three dogs to make a serious point about my own profession, news-media, and the situation on the Sikkim ...