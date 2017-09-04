Shifting to new container e-sealing system in a hurry may hurt trade

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has revised its instructions on electronic sealing (e-sealing) of containers by exporters under self-sealing procedures. The new procedures will come into force from October 1. The CBEC had issued a circular (no. 26/2017-Cus dated July 1, 2017) doing away with the procedure of sealing of containers by the jurisdictional excise/Customs officers from September 1. It had given exporters, who have the status of export house or registration under the goods and services tax (GST) laws, the option of self-sealing of containers. Alternately, the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?