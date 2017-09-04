Shifting to new container e-sealing system in a hurry may hurt trade

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has revised its instructions on electronic sealing (e-sealing) of containers by exporters under self-sealing procedures. The new procedures will come into force from October 1. The CBEC had issued a circular (no. 26/2017-Cus dated July 1, 2017) doing away with the procedure of sealing of containers by the jurisdictional excise/Customs officers from September 1. It had given exporters, who have the status of export house or registration under the goods and services tax (GST) laws, the option of self-sealing of containers. Alternately, the ...