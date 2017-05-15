Short-lived largesse

Several customers of IDBI Bank in Mumbai were pleasantly surprised when they received a text message from the bank saying Rs 5,000 has been deposited in their accounts. “IDBI Bank thanks you for participating in the Debit Card Usage campaign. Congratulations for receiving Rs 5,000,” the bank said. But customers’ delight was short-lived. Another message few hours later said the message of Rs 5,000 received by them has been erroneously sent by the bank. “As part of the debit card usage plan, you have received Rs 100 which has been credited to your account. The IDBI Bank congratulates you.” The second message left most customers fuming.