With reference to K Shankar Bajpai’s article, “Afghanistan, and lessons for India” (August 31), in the present global political environment, no country can claim to have a completely safe and secure foreign policy. Bajpai has rightly pointed out that wars can no longer be treated as “won” and over. International strategies, not only of but also of other nations, have changed drastically, with the emphasis shifting from commerce to defence.



The appears to be unpredictable about its international political stance; it no longer has the same global influence as it did in the past. It is being given the cold shoulder by some small countries.



is concerned more about China and Pakistan. Indo-Afghan relations have improved, although partially, over the issue with Pakistan, but they stop at that. Terrorists continue to enter through the back door.



Political agreements have been reduced to short-term handshakes. It seems territorial disputes and politics of intrusion will exist for long.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

