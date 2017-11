Outspoken Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament said the Assembly elections would not just be a “chunav” (poll) but a “chunauti” (challenge) for the party he represents. Why does he think so? “From the writing on the wall,” he said. Given that people were angry over the implementation of the goods and services tax, demonetisation and unemployment, he said he didn’t want to hazard a guess about the number of seats the could get in Not that he wanted to join a rival party; the purpose of his comments was to hold a mirror to his own party, he said.