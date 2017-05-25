TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Street happy with Voltas' move into white goods
Business Standard

Shotgun's 'super fans'

Shatrughan Sinha's fans want Amit Shah to sack Sushil Kumar Modi from all party posts

Business Standard 

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of Bihar, and Patna Sahib member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha continue to spar on Twitter, members of the “Shatrughan Sinha Fans Association” called a meeting in Patna to register their support for the film-star-turned-politician. They criticised Modi for his “objectionable” comments against Sinha and slammed him for turning the party into a “laughing stock” with his “wayward allegations”. While no one from the BJP has come forward to support Sinha, his fans continue to back him. They even demanded that BJP President Amit Shah sack Modi from all party posts.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Shotgun's 'super fans'

Shatrughan Sinha's fans want Amit Shah to sack Sushil Kumar Modi from all party posts

Shatrughan Sinha's fans want Amit Shah to sack Sushil Kumar Modi from all party posts
While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of Bihar, and Patna Sahib member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha continue to spar on Twitter, members of the “Shatrughan Sinha Fans Association” called a meeting in Patna to register their support for the film-star-turned-politician. They criticised Modi for his “objectionable” comments against Sinha and slammed him for turning the party into a “laughing stock” with his “wayward allegations”. While no one from the BJP has come forward to support Sinha, his fans continue to back him. They even demanded that BJP President Amit Shah sack Modi from all party posts.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Shotgun's 'super fans'

Shatrughan Sinha's fans want Amit Shah to sack Sushil Kumar Modi from all party posts

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of Bihar, and Patna Sahib member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha continue to spar on Twitter, members of the “Shatrughan Sinha Fans Association” called a meeting in Patna to register their support for the film-star-turned-politician. They criticised Modi for his “objectionable” comments against Sinha and slammed him for turning the party into a “laughing stock” with his “wayward allegations”. While no one from the BJP has come forward to support Sinha, his fans continue to back him. They even demanded that BJP President Amit Shah sack Modi from all party posts.

image
Business Standard
177 22