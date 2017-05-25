Shotgun's 'super fans'

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of Bihar, and member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha continue to spar on Twitter, members of the “Shatrughan Sinha Fans Association” called a meeting in Patna to register their support for the film-star-turned-politician. They criticised Modi for his “objectionable” comments against Sinha and slammed him for turning the party into a “laughing stock” with his “wayward allegations”. While no one from the has come forward to support Sinha, his fans continue to back him. They even demanded that President sack Modi from all party posts.