Show love, get money: Mamata's formula for attracting investors to Bengal

At an event in Salboni, West Bengal, on the eve of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2018, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had explained to her audience the formula to attract investment to the state. "The more love and affection we show to our investors, the more they will invest here," she had said.
As things stood at the end of the two-day summit in Kolkata, that "love and affection" appears to be worth Rs 2.19 trillion — that's the value of investment committed to the state by some participants at the event.
