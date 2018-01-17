JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

The wrong picture: IRCTC draws Twitterati's wrath for image goof-ups
Business Standard

Show love, get money: Mamata's formula for attracting investors to Bengal

As things stood at the end of the two-day summit in Kolkata, that "love and affection" appears to be worth Rs 2.19 trillion

Business Standard 

At an event in Salboni, West Bengal, on the eve of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2018, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had explained to her audience the formula to attract investment to the state. "The more love and affection we show to our investors, the more they will invest here," she had said.

As things stood at the end of the two-day summit in Kolkata, that "love and affection" appears to be worth Rs 2.19 trillion — that's the value of investment committed to the state by some participants at the event.

First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 23:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements