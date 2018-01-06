Show some heart

The India cricket team started their tour of South Africa on January 5. With this outing, they start a period of 18 months when they will play away from home and arguably against the three toughest teams — South Africa, England and Australia — in world cricket, at least in terms of Test cricket.

Coach Ravi Shastri was spot on when he stated that “the next 18 months will define this Indian cricket team”. It is crucial that he took the long view of things. India is past the stage when a session of breathtaking stroke play — as many would fondly recall the Sachin ...