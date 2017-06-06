Showcase or show-cause? Last month, capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued show-cause notices to the (NSE) in a case pertaining to unfair access. has been probing the algorithmic-trading practices and policies of the for almost two years now and is likely to make a decision soon. The case might have been on Chairman Ajay Tyagi’s (pictured) mind as he was delivering a speech during an event at Gift City in Gandhinagar. “Gift City provides us the opportunity to show-cause India’s competitiveness in financial markets,” he said, using the word “show-cause” when he likely intended to use “showcase”.

A firebrand’s return to form

Before Mamata Banerjee (pictured) became chief minister of West Bengal she was known as a feisty Opposition leader in the state, who could charge equally at the police or Left Front cadres. After taking charge as CM, she seemed to have sobered down. On Monday, she was back in form at Mirik, a small tourist destination near the Darjeeling hills. During her audit of the Hill Council, around 30 supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) marched towards her carrying black flags. Anticipating tension, her security staff reached for their service revolvers. But Banerjee suddenly came out of her car without any security staff and taunted the protesters with “Aa jao, aa jao (come here)”. GJM supporters fled the spot leaving their black flags behind.

One who is ‘above question’

Some India Inc executives are unhappy with what they think is arrogance on the part of a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government. The minister is said to have given a curt response when a top industry executive questioned him about government policies. In another instance, the minister is said to have complained to the promoter of a prominent Indian business group against one of its managing directors. The managing director had questioned the minister at a public forum.