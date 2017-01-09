Shreekant Sambrani: The middle to the rescue

Agriculture will make an incremental contribution of over 0.4% to the overall growth rate

Agriculture is doubtless what has saved the government’s bacon, according to last Friday’s early estimates of national income for 2016-17. This Cinderella of the Indian economy is expected to grow at 4.1 per cent this year, as against 1.2 per cent the previous year, unlike the favoured sisters of industry and even the long-time star, services, both of which grew at rates slower than the year before. Thus, agriculture will make an incremental contribution of over 0.4 per cent to the overall growth rate. Without this, even the massive increase in government consumption would have ...

