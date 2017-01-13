Shuma Raha: Meryl's moment

After Streep's speech, Trump hit out at her with his usual hair-trigger petulance

After Streep's speech, Trump hit out at her with his usual hair-trigger petulance

“Forgive me, I have lost my voice,” said Meryl Streep in a broken whisper as she began her acceptance speech for the award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes in Hollywood last week. In the event, though, she delivered one of the most ringing indictments of the bigotry and abuse unleashed by Donald Trump during his campaign for the US presidency. Her speech, which went viral at once, was both powerful and moving, pointing as it did to the dangers of bullying from those on high. Without naming the US President-elect, the actress referred to an incident last year ...

Shuma Raha