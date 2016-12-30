Shuma Raha: The A to Z of culture

'Cashless' now means 'less cash' and e-batuas are a fashion statement

Anti-national: The “it” gaali of 2016. You could be hit with it if you were so subversive as to not want sloganeering students in jail. Or if you opposed the government’s currency ban or, heaven forbid, supported the idea of Pakistani artists working in Bollywood. Bhagat, as in Chetan: The bestselling novelist’s latest, One Indian Girl, gave the skinny on what it’s like to be a high-flying Indian girl. Apparently it’s got a lot to do with Brazilian waxes and laugh-riot oral sex. Cash: It’s as unholy as cow slaughter after ...

