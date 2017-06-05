Letters: Shun tobacco lobby

With reference to “Fewer Indians use tobacco, but India still world’s No. 2 consumer, producer” (June 4), the government’s action on dealing with tobacco addiction is like the old saying, “running with the rabbits and hunting with the hounds”. The government does not want to displease the tobacco lobby. However, by supporting the lobby, it is playing with the health of the people, especially youngsters. The government should take all-round efforts to curb the menace and rise above petty politics. In India, cinema plays a huge role on the mindset of people, especially the youth. One is saddened by the fact that instead of campaigning against tobacco consumption, film stars are endorsing tobacco products. No amount of statutory warnings on cigarette packs and anti-tobacco warnings in movies will deter people from consuming tobacco if they are not sensitised about its harmful effects.



Here, the role of NGOs, celebrities, students and medical professionals is crucial. The NGOs can visit public places and RTOs or construction sites to educate various sections including labourers. Students can also visit offices, public places like railway platforms and rickshaw stands, and organise street plays to spread awareness. It is only through awareness that people will desist from consuming tobacco. The lobbies should also be advised not to play with the health of the people and they should be given incentives and awards for leaving the lobby. Nothing is more important than the health of the nation. A visionary like Narendra Modi should not bow to the lobby but pay heed to medical professionals and anti-tobacco activists.

Thane

