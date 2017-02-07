Shyam Saran: Budget disappoints on ecological sustainability

The Budget fails to reflect the urgency and scale of effort required

India should make a strategic shift to a pattern of growth that is not only resource-frugal but progressively uses more renewable energy

The Budget 2017-18 has been commended as a “do-no-harm” effort by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, allowing the economy to recover from the avoidable trauma of an ill-conceived demonetisation. But in the realm of ecological sustainability, so critical to India’s future prospects, the Budget fails to reflect the urgency and scale of effort required. There is no word on how the government proposes to deliver on the far-reaching commitments it has made under the various sustainable development goals (SDGs). While the enhanced outlays on the National Solar Mission are welcome, ...

Shyam Saran