Shyamal Majumdar: From renting talent to Snap spectacles

The new year will see huge changes in the way companies recruit

The new year will see huge changes in the way companies recruit

Recruitment consultants (they prefer to be called talent leaders these days) have drawn up their road map for the new year. While some of these resolutions are old wine in a new bottle, there are a few interesting ones as well. Until recently, it was common for candidates to be nervous about asking potential employers for flexible work arrangements. The year 2017 would see more and more employers offering flexibility as part of their employment package upfront. The options would be many — from occasional telecommuting to staggered working hours and more. Recruiters would be ...

Shyamal Majumdar